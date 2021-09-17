Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Trading Down 4.9%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s share price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $19.19. 1,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 114,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $650.43 million, a P/E ratio of -112.56 and a beta of -0.33.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 18.4% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,021,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,527,000 after purchasing an additional 470,577 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at about $8,672,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 66.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 277,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 110,491 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at about $4,130,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 22.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 21,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

