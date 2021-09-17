Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will announce $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $0.93. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

REGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

Shares of REGI stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.14. 15,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,501. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.45.

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.32 per share, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at $318,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,384.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and have sold 33,151 shares worth $1,950,627. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after acquiring an additional 61,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

