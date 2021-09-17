Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 19,769 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,709,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,278 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 216.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,739,000 after buying an additional 11,190,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,167,279,000 after acquiring an additional 177,068 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 196.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in CSX by 9.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,192,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $982,781,000 after acquiring an additional 890,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

