Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after purchasing an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 978,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,062,000 after purchasing an additional 115,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $588.02 per share, for a total transaction of $294,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.85, for a total transaction of $70,084.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 19,103 shares valued at $11,139,859. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Barclays upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.44.

Shares of SIVB opened at $608.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.41. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $221.55 and a 12 month high of $615.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

