Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $426.44 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $434.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $398.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.42. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.32.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,585 shares of company stock worth $18,558,305 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

