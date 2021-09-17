Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $656,000 Stock Position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,550 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV owned 0.08% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMTC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $778.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

