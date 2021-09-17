Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Retail Value worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RVI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 42.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 602,196 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the first quarter worth $22,074,000. Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the first quarter worth $10,182,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the first quarter worth $9,529,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 501,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Value alerts:

RVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of RVI stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. Retail Value Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $550.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Value Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Retail Value

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.