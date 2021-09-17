Rezolute’s (RZLT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 140.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RZLT. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Rezolute stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. 2,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,078. Rezolute has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Rezolute will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. purchased 34,482,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

