RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Price Target Raised to $10.00

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

RF Industries stock opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.10.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $88,162.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,235.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RF Industries during the first quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth $117,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the second quarter worth $203,000. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.