Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,179 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALM. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,429,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,120,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,563,000 after acquiring an additional 319,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,024,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,467,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 500.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 185,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 817.3% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 117,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 104,259 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

CALM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $35.89 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 897.47 and a beta of -0.14.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.