Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,456 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAXR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 205.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 628,427 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $19,446,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 485,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 71.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 952,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,034,000 after purchasing an additional 396,866 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In related news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.89 per share, with a total value of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $58.75. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,989.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

