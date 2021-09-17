Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 500.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,108 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDIT. Truist raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

