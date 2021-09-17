Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Up 101.4% in August

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 101.4% from the August 15th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

LEAP opened at $10.37 on Friday. Ribbit LEAP has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter worth about $1,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

