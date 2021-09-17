Ricardo plc (RCDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RCDO opened at GBX 411 ($5.37) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.04. Ricardo has a twelve month low of GBX 320 ($4.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 508 ($6.64). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 392.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 418.13. The firm has a market cap of £255.72 million and a P/E ratio of -15.73.

Get Ricardo alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Wednesday.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.