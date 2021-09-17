Rice Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RICE)

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,756 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,795% compared to the typical volume of 251 call options.

RICE stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. Rice Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $19.22.

Get Rice Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Capital One Financial started coverage on Rice Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,591,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $14,621,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rice Acquisition Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.