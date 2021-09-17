Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 8,976 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,507 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.64. 134,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,794,619. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

