Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 2.2% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 541,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,877 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $947,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 50,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.8% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 101.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

