Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases 1,994 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,982. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.73 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

