RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,747 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.1% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNG. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

RNG traded up $4.97 on Friday, reaching $229.58. The company had a trading volume of 23,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,167. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.66 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.72 and its 200 day moving average is $281.72.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

