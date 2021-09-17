RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.88 and a 1-year high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$297.68 million for the quarter.

