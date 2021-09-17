Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 32,622 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 24.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 166,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,622 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,565,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,941 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,371,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,674,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,683,000 after purchasing an additional 527,179 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 232.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,699,000 after buying an additional 1,088,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after buying an additional 76,627 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

ICLN stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.