Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.610-$0.690 EPS.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $113.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.47. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

