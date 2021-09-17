Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on O. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.86. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 122.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,249 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $115,243,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Realty Income by 44.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

