Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYL remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,588. Royale Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.
Royale Energy Company Profile
Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.