Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Short Interest Update

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYL remained flat at $$0.07 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,588. Royale Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

Royale Energy Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc engages in the production and sale of oil and natural gas business. Its activities include the acquisition of oil and gas lease interests and proved reserves, drilling of both exploratory and development wells and sales of fractional working interests in wells to be drilled. The company was founded by Harry H.

