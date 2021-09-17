Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

RPRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $53.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.63.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 167,448 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $7,051,235.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,624,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 30,270 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $1,283,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 918,301 shares of company stock valued at $39,051,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 173,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

