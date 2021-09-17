Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 173,733 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173,733 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of TrueCar worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 43.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,228,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 981,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,218,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,113,000 after acquiring an additional 730,119 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 703,363 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 25.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 376,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 255.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 283,706 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $251,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $101,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.10. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

