RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 2.0% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of FedEx by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 62,853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 75,097 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in FedEx by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens upped their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.29.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.99. The stock had a trading volume of 130,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,661. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.45 and its 200-day moving average is $285.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $230.27 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

