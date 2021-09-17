Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Peel Hunt upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Erste Group raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 target price on Ryanair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.48.

RYAAY traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $115.09. 1,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,340. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $77.09 and a 12 month high of $121.63. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.15 and its 200-day moving average is $110.67.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. The company had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Ryanair by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,513,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,137,649,000 after buying an additional 140,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Ryanair by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,172,000 after purchasing an additional 294,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,298,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,580,000 after purchasing an additional 87,015 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 6.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,264,000 after buying an additional 296,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 14.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,253,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,862,000 after buying an additional 281,774 shares during the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

