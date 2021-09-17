Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at JMP Securities

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.38.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of SBRA opened at $15.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -176.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,166,000 after buying an additional 172,816 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 715,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,026,000 after buying an additional 42,764 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 16.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,337,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,337,000 after buying an additional 184,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 600.7% during the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,747,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,999,000 after buying an additional 2,355,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.