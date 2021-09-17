salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Boosted by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 107.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,772 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after buying an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after buying an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 35.6% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $894,597,000 after buying an additional 1,107,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.58.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 787,956 shares of company stock valued at $197,416,939 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.39. 265,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,393,345. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The firm has a market cap of $253.94 billion, a PE ratio of 104.57, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

