Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) and Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Head to Head Review

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) and Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Missfresh and Sally Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Missfresh N/A N/A N/A Sally Beauty 6.30% 230.45% 9.38%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Missfresh and Sally Beauty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Missfresh 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sally Beauty 1 3 2 0 2.17

Missfresh currently has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 253.10%. Sally Beauty has a consensus price target of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 28.84%. Given Missfresh’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Missfresh is more favorable than Sally Beauty.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Missfresh and Sally Beauty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Missfresh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sally Beauty $3.51 billion 0.54 $113.25 million $1.22 13.87

Sally Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Missfresh.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Missfresh shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Sally Beauty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sally Beauty beats Missfresh on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe. The Beauty Systems Group segment is a full-service beauty supply distributor offering professional brands directly to salons and salon professionals primarily in North America. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, TX.

