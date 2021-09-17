Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Santos stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.60. 138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,152. Santos has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.88%.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

