Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Given New C$25.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.90.

OTCMKTS SISXF opened at $17.49 on Monday. Savaria has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

