Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.42

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 137289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sberbank of Russia in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter. Sberbank of Russia had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 38.59%.

About Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

