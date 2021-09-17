Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Raised by Discerene Group LP

Discerene Group LP grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up approximately 36.4% of Discerene Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Discerene Group LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $113,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.84.

SLB stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.08. The stock had a trading volume of 284,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,499,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

