Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 360 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,605. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.77. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -34.54, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 158.73%.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

