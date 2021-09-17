Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,531 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,301.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 844,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,132,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.21. 381,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,548,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $142.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

