Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Prologis by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.90. 35,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,799. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.54. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $139.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.