Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $180.19. 113,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.23.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

