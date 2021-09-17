Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

