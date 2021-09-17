Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.30. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91.

