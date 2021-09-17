Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Scor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Commerzbank upgraded Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.75.

Get Scor alerts:

Shares of SCRYY opened at $3.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.43. Scor has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 4.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Scor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2178 per share. This represents a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Scor’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.