Scotiabank Increases AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to C$9.00

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays raised AGF Management from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.88.

AGFMF stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $6.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

