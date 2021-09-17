SCP Investment LP Invests $263,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Chart Industries comprises 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,044,000 after buying an additional 896,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,197,000 after buying an additional 323,879 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after buying an additional 264,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,786,000 after buying an additional 262,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.20.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GTLS traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $189.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,347. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.62 and a 12-month high of $197.40.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

