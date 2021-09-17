Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien Sells 10,000 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien sold 10,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.76, for a total value of C$237,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,346,656.40.

TSE:SEA opened at C$21.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.99. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$19.45 and a 52-week high of C$29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 702.58.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Seabridge Gold from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

