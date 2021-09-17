Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Sells $204,118.20 in Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ban Seng Teh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $236,652.92.

On Friday, August 6th, Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50.

STX stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $46.89 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average is $86.65.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

