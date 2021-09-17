SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) vs. Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Financial Survey

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.3% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of SeaSpine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SeaSpine and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -19.46% -19.31% -15.39% Tactile Systems Technology 6.72% 9.90% 7.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SeaSpine and Tactile Systems Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 0 5 0 3.00 Tactile Systems Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

SeaSpine currently has a consensus target price of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 57.50%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus target price of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.58%. Given SeaSpine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Volatility & Risk

SeaSpine has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SeaSpine and Tactile Systems Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $154.35 million 3.77 -$43.18 million ($1.54) -10.39 Tactile Systems Technology $187.13 million 4.45 -$620,000.00 $0.48 87.71

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than SeaSpine. SeaSpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats SeaSpine on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip. The company was founded on February 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures. It possesses a platform to deliver at-home healthcare solutions throughout the United States. Tactile Systems Technology was founded on January 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

