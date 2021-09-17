Secret (SCRT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.52 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Secret has a total market capitalization of $144.35 million and $2.52 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00004377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.41 or 0.00423599 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002191 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $470.57 or 0.00994640 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

