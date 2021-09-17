Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 110.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $2,055,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,732 shares of company stock worth $4,142,130. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

AFG opened at $133.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $141.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

