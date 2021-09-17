Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

JEF opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.49. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. Equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

